Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Announces Upcoming Events

Donna Carbone, the Managing Director of the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA), formerly the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre, recently announced several unique offerings in theater entertainment that will be offered this season.

First on the schedule is a Night of 8x10s on January 25 and 26 at 7 pm and 2 pm respectively. A Night of 8x10s is a presentation of eight 10-minutes plays performed by Institute students with minimal scenery and costuming. The audience will watch as an empty stage is transformed into a full set as each story moves the show along to its conclusion. Featured in this production will be Lisa Wood, Laura Eberts, Jessica Morehouse, Hilda Ortega, Christine Tatum, Zach Vallas, Penny Butler and Dr. Brent Schillinger.

Tickets, which cost $22.00, are on sale now. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 561 743-9955 now to guarantee you do not miss out on this new and unique entertainment experience.

On February's calendar is the first Tongues a'Wagging Community Storytelling event of 2020. The dates for this production are February 15th at 7 pm and February 16th at 4 pm. The topic is You Win Some - You Lose Some: Why 2019 was memorable to me. Tongues a'Wagging has a faithful following and sold out quickly every time it was offered in 2019. Carbone, who moderates these shows, is looking for people who would like to share a story that affected them in a life changing way. For submission rules, write pbinstituteentertainmentarts@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is January 25. Storytellers are still wanted for this event.

For more information on classes and events, Carbone encourages people to call her. "Our students..." she recently said in an interview, "... range in age from 15 to 95. We have something for everyone." Carbone can be reached at 561 743-9955.

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts is located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach between True Treasures Consignment Shop and Entre Nous Bistro. The address is 115 U.S. One, North Palm Beach, Florida.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You