Palm Beach Institute Presents GOOD PEOPLE

Institute presents perfect play for holiday season December 3-6 and December 10-13.

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) is offering audiences a "feel good" play for the holiday season. Good People, a Tony nominated play, provides a look at life and relationships in South Boston, a blue collar neighborhood with a primarily Irish Catholic demographic.

Good People is the perfect play with which to start the holiday season. Our version is abridged to accommodate our small space, but the story of friendship made stronger by adversity is not diminished. Friends are often hiding in plain sight," producer Donna Carbone said. "Discovering them at the low points in our life is a gift far more valuable than gold."

Carbone, who is also managing director at PBIEA, said that the play has been under consideration since before covid forced the closing of theaters and playhouses. "We believe strongly in the message of this work, which reflects the strong family values at the Institute. We have been waiting for the right time to offer it to our audiences, and I believe there is no time better than now."

In keeping with the Institute's mission to support the Palm Beach County community, audience members will be asked to bring personal care items, which will be collected and donated to Harmony House, a domestic violence shelter for women in need of help. Any and all toiletries and sundries - shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, hair brushes & combs, make up, perfume, Q-tips, Band-aids, etc. - will be appreciated.

Good People will be offered over a two week period - Thursday through Sunday. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows begin at 7 pm. The Sunday matinee performances begin at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be limited to the first 24 people each day.

"Our theater is more of a living room than an auditorium. I believe we have utilized our small space in a big way which will allow our audiences to experience the full impact of the story. The audience will be required to wear masks when entering but once seated, they may remove them if they so choose." Carbone said.

The play will be directed by Broadway veteran Avery Sommers. Carbone and Sommers have put their heads together to create a number of plays that will grace the Institute's stage in the months ahead.

Tickets are $25.00 and must be purchased in advance to avoid any social distancing issues at the door. Seating is limited and shows sell out quickly.

Information and tickets are available by calling 561 743-9955.

