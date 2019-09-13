Old School Square Announces 2019-2020 Season Launch Party

Old School Square announces Friday Night Fever - a '70s inspired Season Launch Party celebrating the opening of its 2019-2020 season. Visitors will find fun and interactive activities across the entire Old School Square campus.

During the celebration, visitors will be able to enter for a chance to win one of six grand prize packages. The six grand prize packages include prizes from each of Old School Square's departments. Winners will be announced that evening from the Pavilion stage during Simply Tina's performance intermission. Guests will be able to purchase food from local vendors, while Old School Square will provide free popcorn and a full cash bar and concession.

Season Launch Party Schedule of Events;

Old School Square Creative Arts School Open House: Starting at 6PM, visitors can meet the Creative Arts School instructors, view live art demonstrations, participate in an interactive project, and discover the 2019 and 2020 classes and workshop offerings. Visitors will also learn more about the latest addition of drama classes for adults, instructed by John McMullen MFA. Light bites and a cash bar will be available.

Old School Square Pavilion Stage: Festivities begin at 6PM with interactive entertainment. Then, to kick-off Old School Square's Free Friday Concert series, Simply Tina, a Tina Turner tribute band will perform at 7:30 PM on the Pavilion stage. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Loggia located next to the Pavilion stage to meet a handful of Old School Square's event partners, such as Yoga Fun Day and Beatles on the Beach!

Old School Square Cornell Art Museum: In tandem with First Friday Art Walk, visitors are welcomed into the Cornell Art Museum beginning at 6PM at no charge. Visitors will be able to view the "Sinking Tides" exhibition in the Spotlight Gallery, featuring artist Ron Garrett. Visitors also have the opportunity to view the Cornell Art Museum's main exhibition, Seven Solos, which closes on October 5th.

Old School Square Information Tent: The Old School Square Information Tent will be located on the grounds of Old School Square during the celebration. Visitors can pick-up a copy of the latest Arts & Entertainment Guide for the latest information on the upcoming Crest Theatre season. Visitors can also receive Old School Square swag in exchange for filling out a survey.







Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You