Old School Square Announce New CEO

Old School Square, the cultural center in the heart of downtown Delray Beach, has announced that the board of directors has unanimously elected Shannon Eadon to serve as its new President and CEO.

"We were fortunate to receive interest from a broad range of qualified, experienced applicants who share our passion for the organization," said COO, Holland Ryan.

"After a thorough and deliberate selection process, the board of directors is delighted that Eadon will lead Old School Square as we navigate through the evolving and expanding landscape of providing new and accessible programs and services," Said Elise Johnson, Chairman of the Old School Square Board of Directors. "Eadon has a thorough understanding of the needs of our community, our visitors, and our staff. I have no doubt that she is the right person to take the helm at Old School Square and lead us into a new decade as the community's cultural center."

Prior to her new role, Eadon led the Bergen Performing Arts Center, a not-for-profit theater, in Englewood, New Jersey as the Director of Development. There, Eadon was successful in building lasting relationships and a successful and profitable cultural center.

"I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity," said Eadon in a statement. The staff at Old School Square have poured their hearts into this center and I'm excited to foster their growing creativity."





