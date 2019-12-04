Libby Dodson's Live At Lynn Theatre Series Announces NEW YORK OLD FRIEND

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, announce that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series will showcase a wonderful narrative about New York featuring the foot-tapping, heart-warming music of composer/lyricist Kenneth D. Laub.

New York Old Friend

Music and lyrics by Kenneth D. Laub

Performances by Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift and Nicholas King

Music direction by Tedd Firth

· Saturday, Jan. 4 ½7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, Jan. 5 ½ 4 p.m.

An unexpected musical narrative about the city loved most is beautifully harmonized by consummate entertainer Holmes along with Swift, one of the top young jazz singers to keep an eye on, and Broadway's own King.

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

First Nighters

Live at Lynn Opening Night Cabaret Receptions

starring legendary singer/pianist Michael Laird

Join Jan McArt and an elite group of sponsors and "first nighters" in the Wold's Christine E. Lynn Salon immediately following the Saturday opening night performances. Hob nob with the performers and have your photo taken with the stars. Seating is very limited, so preference is given to members of the Theatre Arts Guild. To join Jan McArt's Theatre Arts Guild, visit give.lynn.edu/support-artsculture or contact Desiree McKim at +1 561-237-7750.

Tickets: $20

Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Lynn University

3601 North Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33431

How to purchase tickets:

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.



