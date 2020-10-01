Lake Worth Playhouse To Reopen Stonzek Studio

The festival opens on Friday night Oct 9th at 6 pm with JOSE.

The Lake Worth Playhouse will resume its century old tradition of showing movies on a big silver screen in its Stonzek Studio Theater featuring some of the newest and best cinema work by filmmakers from South Florida and around the globe.

The festival opens on Friday night Oct 9th at 6 pm with JOSE, a Venice Film Festival Award Winner and tender moving coming of age tale of gay love blossoming in violent, repressive Guatemalaby Li Cheng.

October 10th will feature a host of comedies, shorts, documentaries, music videos and features for every taste along with director Q&A's both live and zoom.

The festival will conclude October 11th with a focus on featuring several local films from area filmmakers.

All current health safety precautions will be observed. Due to capacity restrictions, seating is limited and social distancing enforced. Temperature's will be checked at the entrance and in accordance with local mandates, masks are required in the theater.

As seating is limited people are encouraged to buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/ldub/

