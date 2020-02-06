Katie Rodgers And Josh Rhett Noble Star In THE SOUND OF MUSIC At StarStruck Theatre

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! StarStruck Theatre is proud to present the Professional Production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC February 19-23. Stuart, FL.

Returning to the stage are StarStruck Academy alumna Katie Rodgers as Maria and BroadwayWorld Award Winner Josh Rhett Noble* as Captain von Trapp. BroadwayWorld Award Winner Jennifer Jones directs with mARTie Award Winner Peter Jones musically directing. Choreography is provided by StarStruck educator Rebecca Beery.

Katie Rodgers is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch's prestigious New Studio on Broadway Program where she received her BFA in Drama. Prior to graduating, Katie made her New York City professional debut as the titular role in the new Off-Broadway musical, THE SCARLET SAVIOR and was featured in the critically acclaimed new musical, AUSSIE SONG.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC marks Josh Rhett Noble's 14th professional production with StarStruck Theatre. A New York & Atlanta theatre veteran, Josh is best known for his critically acclaimed portrayal of "Gaston" in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in theatres across the country, various guest star roles in television (including stints in LAW & ORDER: SVU as "Officer Bobby Johnson" and the Jay-Z produced TIME: THE KALIEF BROWDER STORY) and for providing voice and motion capture for the Rockstar produced video game RED DEAD REDEMPTION II.

Noble is currently cast in the David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place) feature film THIS IS THE YEAR set for a 2020 release.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and was suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The show is considered to be the world's most beloved musical. The original Broadway production starred Mary Martin as Maria and won five Tony Awards in 1959 including Best Musical, then went on to cinematic history with Julie Andrews in the starring role. It also enjoyed extraordinary success as the first live television production of a musical in over 50 years when "The Sound of Music Live!" aired on NBC in 2013; 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the Von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences at StarStruck with such songs as "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song.

For more information call 772.283.7787 or visit www.StarStruckFL.com





