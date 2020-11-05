G Love & The Ries Brothers to Play Old School Square

New socially distant seated setup debuts November 23

Garrett "G Love" Dutton of G Love & Special Sauce with opening act The Ries Brothers will be the first national acts to play Old School Square's new socially distant outdoor seated pod setup in the Pavilion. The Pavilion has been divided in to Pods of 4 seats separated by fencing to keep fans safe, distant, and comfortable during concerts. Patrons must purchase the full pod and a cashless phone app is available to utilize for food and beverage orders with waitress service so that patrons do not have to leave their pods during the show. Ticketing is done online and will be paperless. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the venue and rigorous cleaning schedules have been implemented.

Garrett "G. Love" Dutton is celebrating his 27th year as a touring and recording artist. With over 15 records released, G. Love has been an influence to artists such as Jack White, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Slightly Stoopid and many more. With his signature blend of Delta Blues, Hip Hop, Funk, Rock and Roll and Jazz, G has literally created his own funky stew of American music. Expect a high-energy mashup of funky vibes and songs written from the front porch to get the world smiling and dancing to the positive message of Love and the Blues.

The Ries Brothers (pronounced "Rees"), a duo from Clearwater, FL, blend rock, blues, funk, and reggae into a soulful-sophisticated sound. Older brother Charlie (24) sings lead vocals while simultaneously playing drums and keyboard bass giving the band it's unique and full sound. Younger brother Kevin Jordan (20) completes the band's "sonic creativity" on guitar and provides background vocals and cowrites many of their songs. The band started playing the Florida bar circuit as young teenagers where they were discovered by the band Chicago and taken out on two tours. They have since evolved into a nationally touring act playing venues and major festivals throughout the country.

Show Information

Date: November 24, 2020

Showtime: Doors 7PM Show 8PM

Tickets at: www.oldschoolsquare.org

