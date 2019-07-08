Crest Theatre at Old School Square Announces 2020 Broadway Cabaret Series - Betty Buckley, Gavin Creel, and More!

In its 24th season, the Crest Theatre at Old School Square announces the 2020 Broadway Cabaret Series. Presented in association with Mark Keller, the Broadway Cabaret series features Broadway's brightest stars, accompanied by legendary musical directors on Monday and Tuesday evenings! Premium and VIP ticketholders are welcomed to join a post-show reception with the performers in the Ocean Breeze room. This series is currently open for subscriptions through July 31st to guarantee a seat to the hottest series of the Crest Theatre season.

January 6 - 7, 2020

Gavin Creel

An Evening with Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel is a Tony and Oliver Award winning actor and musician. He received a Tony Award for his performance as "Cornelius Hackl" in the acclaimed 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce.

February 10 - 11, 2020

Lilias White

I Got the Job: Songs from My Musical Past

Lilias White made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman's and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya.

February 17 - 18, 2020

Betty Buckley

An Evening with Betty Buckley

Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award-winning actress and singer whose career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She is currently headlining the National Tour of the new Broadway Production of Hello, Dolly! produced by Scott Rudin through August 2019. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat in CATS.

March 9 - 10, 2020

Tommy Tune

Tommy Tune Tonight!

Tommy Tune is one of the country's most prolific performer/director/choreographers and is celebrating his golden decade on the great American stage. He has received 10 Tony Awards, which include the 2015 Tony for Life Achievement in the Theatre, The National Medal of Arts, 8 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Astaire Awards, and multiple Life-Time Achievement Awards including the Society of Directors and s the Choreographers' George Abbott Award.

March 30 - 31, 2020

Lucie Arnaz

From Brooklyn to Broadway

Lucie Arnaz began her career on television at 12 in a recurring role on The Lucy Show, starring her mother, Lucille Ball. At 15, she became a series regular on Here's Lucy. In 1985 she starred in her own series, The Lucie Arnaz Show, and in 1989 in the critically acclaimed Sons and Daughters, all on CBS. For nearly three decades, she has toured her critically acclaimed nightclub acts throughout the United States and Europe.

Subscription packages start at $285 and can be purchased through the Crest Theatre Box Office by calling 561.243.7922, ext. 1, emailing BoxOffice@oldschool.org or stopping by in person at 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 by Wednesday, July 31st. VIP & Premium tickets include post-show reception with performers; VIP Table siting also includes 1 complimentary drink and table service. Individual ticket sales open to Old School Square Members on July 31st and to groups, public and internet sales on August 29th. The Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 10AM - 5PM.





