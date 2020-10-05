CULTURE & COCKTAILS Kicks Off 16th Season with Hollywood Historian Scott Eyman

The first virtual conversation will take place on November 9th.

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today announced the 2020-2021 season of the popular series CULTURE & COCKTAILS, which will kick off on November 9. The fun theme of this season's series of "Conversations" is Cool People Doing Neat Stuff!

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, we will open our 16th annual season with our first-ever virtual CULTURE & COCKTAILS," said Lawrence. "The conversation will be streamed live online and is free for all attendees. We'll bring the Culture and encourage guests to bring their favorite Cocktails."

November 9 - 6 to 7 pm (via YouTube)

Hollywood Historian Scott Eyman

Scott Eyman is the award-winning author of the new book Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise, as well as best-selling biographies of John Wayne, Robert Wagner, Cecil B. DeMille, John Ford, Louis B. Mayer and best buddies Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart. The former book editor and art critic for The Palm Beach Post, his reviews have also appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Film Comment, and The New York Observer. In addition, he is an adjunct professor at the University of Miami in the department of Cinema & Interactive Media.

Interviewer: Lynn Kalber, Boca Magazine columnist and food editor, and former feature writer and "Swirl Girl" for The Palm Beach Post (a/k/a Mrs. Eyman)

Note: For the first time in the history of the popular series, this virtual CULTURE & COCKTAILS will be streamed live online and is FREE for all attendees, both Cultural Council members and nonmembers. RSVP ASAP with Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330, who will email instructions on how to connect live.

"At our first virtual CULTURE & COCKTAILS on November 9, we hope to announce the remaining three Conversations of the coming season, both virtual and live at our usual location, The Colony Hotel's Coral Ballroom, located at 155 Hammon Avenue in Palm Beach," said Lawrence.

The 2020-2021 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS is generously sponsored so far by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder, The Palm Beach Post, The Palm Beach Daily News, Legends Radio, and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Please Note:

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.

Also:

Topics and speakers are subject to change depending upon the availability of scheduled participants.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You