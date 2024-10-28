Review: Ovation Productions' INTO THE WOODS at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ovation Productions presents one high quality musical theatre show per year in Ottawa. Last year’s presentation of Cabaret was outstanding, and I had high hopes for Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods this year. This production shares its run with Broadway Across Canada’s presentation of Disney's The Lion King. For any other company, this could have been unfortunate timing but, because of the quality of Ovation’s shows, Into the Woods can easily compete.

Into the Woods is a reimagining of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales - Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack and the Beanstalk. In Sondheim’s’ world, a baker and his wife yearn for a child and make a deal with a witch to gather specific items from the woods in exchange for a baby. There, the baker and his wife encounter the fairy tale characters, who are themselves in the woods for their own purposes. Ultimately, they must collaborate to restore peace to the land.

The Les Lye Studio at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe has great sound; the storyline requires the actors to utilize the entire stage area, as well as a path through the audience. The lyrics were clear and easy to distinguish and the show, surprisingly, had only a couple of small glitches, considering the area of movement for the actors. The theatre space allows the audience to feel almost as though they are peering into a clearing in the woods, adding to the show's sense of intimacy.

The scenic design (designed by Karlie Christie) called for a stripped down stage, with few props. I won’t spoil the surprise, but it suffices to say that the limited props that were used were quite clever, particularly Milky White, the hen, and the use of a small tent. The costumes were effective, fun and on point for each character.

Left to right: Max Borowski, Ha’Keena Maneso, Chantalyne Beausoleil, Tyler Pearse.

Photo by Curtis Perry.

There were a few familiar faces from Ovation's Cabaret last year, which may have accounted for the chemistry among the cast. The acting and vocals were fantastic, with perfect casting done for each role. Kirstyn Russelle (the Witch), Daniel Williston (Baker), Rosie Callaghan (Baker’s Wife), Emily Lukasik (Cinderella), Ha’Keena Maneso (Little Red Ridinghood), Sofía Contal (Jack), Mitch Wood (Cinderella’s Price), Cara Pantalone (Stepmother), Tyler Pearse (Rapunzel’s Prince), Gab Desmond (Narrator), Chantalyne Beausoleil (Rapunzel), Max Borowski (Wolf) and Angela Burns-Crowley (Jack’s Mother) pour their heart and souls into each and every scene. The seven-piece orchestra, directed by Patrick Bowman, make Sondheim’s beloved music come to life on stage. Standout musical numbers include “Last Midnight”, the prologue “Into the Woods”, “It Takes Two”, the hilarious “Agony”, and the poignant finale, “Children Will Listen”.

Ovation Productions has once again provided Ottawa audiences with a must-see show this season. Into the Woods and The Lion King share similar themes: family, consequences, responsibility, and interconnectedness. It may be difficult to decide between the African jungle and a fairy tale forest, but if you choose to go Into the Woods, you won’t regret it.

Ovation’s Into the Woods is on stage through November 3rd at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe. Click here for more information or the link below to buy tickets.

