Review: 37 POSTCARDS at Ottawa Little Theatre

Ottawa Little Theatre’s latest play, a presentation of Michael McKeever’s 37 Postcards, opened last night. With the show’s entire run coinciding with the Ottawa Fringe Festival, OLT needed to pick a show that can compete with the mass of theatre offerings around the city over the next two weeks. 37 Postcards is up for that challenge; the show is charming, witty, well paced, and features a superb cast with impeccable comedic timing.

Dawson Fleming and Lindsey Keene in 37 Postcards.

Photo by Maria Vartanova.

In 37 Postcards, Avery Sutton (Dawson Fleming) returns to his hometown of Darien, Connecticut, with fiancée, Gillian (Lindsey Keene), in tow after travelling across Europe for the past eight years. Upon arrival, he finds that the house – and its inhabitants – are a little kookier than he remembered. Aunt Esther (Andrée Benson) has taken on a questionable work-from-home gig, his mother, Evelyn (Dianna Renee Yorke) seems even more absent-minded than usual, his dad, Stanford (Lawrence Evenchick) is obsessed with night-time golfing, and Nana (Sarah Hearn) has miraculously risen from the dead. On top of that, whether by accident or by design, none of them can get Gillian’s name straight.

The show largely centres around the quirkiness of its characters, but it is also interspersed with some genuinely touching moments. Themes of grief, love, loss, and a yearning to belong are relatable to everyone, as is the loving dysfunctionality of the Sutton family. In fact, the show is so funny that its sombre moments are more impactful than they may otherwise feel.

Sarah Hearn in 37 Postcards. Photo by Maria Vartanova.

The static set design, by Gillean Denny Bernier, PhD, is fabulous and it features in the play’s narrative. The attention to detail and varied props (designed by Jennifer Barkley) add to the authenticity of the set. The costumes (designed by Peggy Laverty) perfectly reflect the colourful eccentricity of the characters, particularly those of Esther, Evelyn, and Stanford . The story is well paced and never feels drawn out, thanks to Riley Stewart’s excellent direction. But the casting is really what makes 37 Postcards stand out from the crowd. The whole cast has great chemistry and near-flawless line delivery, accentuated with nonverbal cues.

Even if its conclusion is a little predictable, the execution and delivery make 37 Postcards a hit. With something for everyone to relate to, the show would make a wonderful date night for both older and younger audiences. Because of some adult content, the show may not be suitable for younger audience members.

37 Postcards is on stage at Ottawa Little Theatre through June 28th. Click the link below to get tickets or click here for more information.

