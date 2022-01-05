Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to the Eagle Eye Community Theatre in March

pixeltracker

The play is by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe, featuring Amy Reid from the Netflix original series Maid.

Jan. 5, 2022  

EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to the Eagle Eye Community Theatre in March

Every Brilliant Thing will be performed in Squamish this year. Performances run at the Eagle Eye Community Theatre March 16, 2022 - March 26, 2022.

The play is by Duncan MacMillan with Johnny Donahoe, featuring Amy Reid from the Netflix original series Maid.

You're six years old. Mum's in hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.


Related Articles View More Ottawa Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Cats Lapel Pin
Cats Lapel Pin
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Oklahoma! Unisex Surrey Lyric Tee
Oklahoma! Unisex Surrey Lyric Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Paul Reiser Comes to Comedy Works South, January 14 & 15
  • VIDEO: First Look at THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Denver Center
  • Wheat Ridge Theatre Company Presents SORDID LIVES
  • Boulder Dinner Theatre Cancels Performances of WHITE CHRISTMAS