Winter Park Playhouse Returns To The Hip 60's And Swinging 70's In THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON

Chart-toppers, laughs and nostalgia await musical theatre patrons as The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 3-show Spring Series with a throwback to hit music of the late 60's and 70's eras in The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On - playing on the theatre's mainstage March 18 - April 16, 2022.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

As the sequel to the Off-Broadway hit The Marvelous Wonderettes, this reunion version, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On is the much anticipated next story in the Wonderettes collection. First set in 1969, Dream On has the Fab Four Friends singing all the greatest girl group hits of the 60's, as they say goodbye to school and head out to follow their dreams. Act 2 finds the girls reunited again for their 20th High School celebration where classic pop and rock hits of the 1970's provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them!

The nostalgic score includes favorites like "I Will Survive,""Band of Gold,""You're No Good,""I Can See Clearly Now,""Love Will Keep Us Together" and many more. These popular hits feature the most popular artists of the era - Spencer Davis Group, Petula Clark, Melissa Manchester, The Supremes, Linda Ronstadt, Frieda Payne, The Doobie Brothers, Gloria Gaynor, Bread, and Chicago!

The professional cast of veteran performers returning to the Playhouse Mainstage includes Hannah Laird (Daddy Long Legs, Heartbeats, Desperate Measures) , Lindsay Nantz (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Winter Wonderettes) , Anastasia Remoundes (Crazy For Gershwin) , and Kate Zaloumes (Shout! The Mod Musical, I Love You Because, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Winter Wonderettes, Crazy For Gershwin.)

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Brandon Miller (week 1 and 2) /Nick Rosaci (weeks 3 and 4) on Bass and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

The Houston Chronicle states " The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On is a fun jukebox musical ....these girls know how to throw a party!" and Playhouse Executive Director Heather confirms "This is a feel good show for everyone! Get ready to know all of the hit songs sung superbly by the professional cast!"

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. All patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org