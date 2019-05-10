VIDEO: First Look At NOW. HERE. THIS. At Studio Theatre

In May, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will continue its annual Summer Song Cycle Series with a collaborative work by Hunter Bell, Michael Berresse, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Jeff Bowen and Larry Pressgrove. Now. Here. This. is the second musical written by this creative team.

Amoebas, amino acids, and a giant-ass rock. Journey with us through time and space in this cosmic comedy as we join four friends in the Natural History Museum. They explore their personal history and its microscopic place in the great chasm of the universe. Between exhibits on turtles, space, birds and the bees these four find themselves contemplating how we got here. Step out of the museum and directly into the present moment, to experience the adventure of your own life. Now - not the past or the future. Here - exactly where you are. This - whatever it is you're doing...if you can get to the intersection of these three things...you will be free to truly appreciate your life.

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Director Nathaniel Niemi, Music Director Gary Powell, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Lighting Designer Eric Van Tassell, Assistant Lighting Designer Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clay Becker, P.A./Sound Operator Amber Sacks, Master Carpenter Preston Speaker, House Manager Grace Petty, Company Manager Autumn Encarnacion, and Assistant Company Manager Layna Sasser.

For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799.





