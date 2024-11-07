Tuba Skinny Kicks Off the Gold Coast Jazz Society's 2024-2025 Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gold Coast Jazz Society is thrilled to launch its 2024-2025 Series with a lively, rootsy performance from the renowned New Orleans street band Tuba Skinny! Known for reviving early 20th-century jazz and blues, this razzy, jazzy original, brings their authenticity wrapped in the one and only NOLA energy to the Amaturo Theatre at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on opening night, November 13, 2024, at 7:45 pm.

Formed in the streets of The Big Easy more than a decade ago, Tuba Skinny has built a global fan base by honoring rich, musical jazz and blues traditions. The band's unique mix of classic ragtime transports listeners to a bygone era of speakeasies and underground musical clubs. Known for their spirited performances and improvisational style, they have toured internationally, performing at prestigious festivals, while becoming a household name among classical jazz aficionados.



Today, Tuba Skinny has released twelve albums, including their most recent, Hot Town (2024), which continues to garner acclaim for its fresh take on vintage jazz. Tracks like “Security” and “Jones Law Blues,” showcase their dedication to preserving the music of New Orleans in a way that resonates widely, capturing both purist and new fan interest, according to Glide Magazine.

Fronted by vocalist Erika Lewis, whose soulful voice complements the band's bluesy rhythms, Tuba Skinny delivers a compelling, one-of-a-kind sound. Her dynamic presence adds depth and emotion to their live shows, making every performance an unforgettable experience.

They have attracted a wide variety of fans, young and old, neophytes and niche-enthusiasts with the strength of their musicianship and the scope of their jazz and American roots music catalog. For more about this band, go to https://tubaskinny.com/.

