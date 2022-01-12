Tom Vazzana To Lead Theatre South Playhouse's Return To Professional Theatre

Theatre South Playhouse has announced their return to professional theatre with our production of Nunsense running Feb 10th - 20th, 2022. To kick off this much anticipated return, Tom Vazzana will be joining them as the guest director of this production.

Tom has been a Show Director with Walt Disney World Creative Entertainment for over 25 years, re-envisioning and refreshing popular stage shows like Beauty and the Beast and Voyage of the Little Mermaid at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Before his time with the Mouse, Tom spent several years as an actor and director, touring the US and Europe with the Broadway productions of Annie and Evita.

"We are so excited to have Tom on board with us for this production and know that his expertise and creative vision will be invaluable to TSP!" says Hillary Brook, Founder and Executive Director of the Playhouse.

Tom is excited to bring Nunsense to life at Theatre South. He has a long history with this hysterical and sometimes moving show, as he was part of the original production's creative team. Tom is thrilled to stage this show paying homage by using most of the original direction by Dan Goggin and the original choreography by Felton Smith. Tom ensures everyone a wild musical ride with a slick and funny production of Nunsense!

Justin Smolik (13 The Musical, Upcoming: Legally Blonde JR, School of Rock) will lead the musical direction of Nunsense alongside a loaded cast featuring Andrea Canny, Hillary Brook, Virginia Roebuck, Tay Anderson, and Kristie Geng.

Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses.

Nunsense runs February 10th - 20th, 2022 at Theatre South Playhouse's venue in Dr. Phillips. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and are available for purchase HERE.