The Rich Weirdos to Present: THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW This Month

The Rich Weirdos will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Fringe ArtSpace this month.

With a celebrated history of nearly 50 years of decadent delight, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest running, fully interactive audience participation film in the world. The audience truly becomes part of the show with an ongoing litany of jokes, sight gags and other humorous banter. This wildly unique experience has people returning again and again. Don't dream it, be it! The Rich Weirdoes are a nationally recognized Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast in Orlando, Florida.

Formed in 2002, The Rich Weirdoes have grown from its roots at Universal CityWalk's cinema to large stages in Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Lake Counties. Along with year-round performances, they have been part of the national anniversary tours featuring the film's original Brad Majors and Barry Bostwick. Other limited productions include Moulin Rouge, Reefer Madness, Little Shop of Horrors and Mamma Mia.

The event will take place Friday, July 19, 2024 – Saturday, July 20, 2024 @ 8pm at Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801.

To purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org. Tickets include General Admission and a VIP package with preferred seating, a complementary beverage, prop bag and post-show picture with the cast. (Recommended for ages 18 and up.)

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association. It also follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% uncensored (the artists have full control over their performance), 100% unjuried (performers are chosen at random by a lottery), 100% inclusive (everyone is welcome at Fringe), 100% accessible for all artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Fringe ArtSpace creates and fosters a year-round inclusive and collaborative environment that promotes participation and openly recruits diverse stories and performances. It provides opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities through inclusive shows, art and experiences and by facilitating opportunities for coaching, mentorship and scholarships and offering guidance that might help artists and companies on their artistic journey. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, Downtown Development Board, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.

For more information on Orlando Fringe, visit www.orlandofringe.org, and for more information on Fringe ArtSpace, visit www.fringeartspace.org.

Comments