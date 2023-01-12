The Best Of Broadway With Shelly Berg Trio Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Grammy-nominated pianist, arranger, composer, and bandleader, Shelly Berg visits our local Amaturo Theatre stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, time and time again. His captivating showmanship and skills evoking beloved Broadway showtunes will culminate in the Shelly Berg Trio. With Chuck Bergeron on Bass and John Yarling on Drums, the Trio will perform LIVE at the Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The concert begins at 7:45 pm.



Musician, Professor and Dean of Frost School of Music at the University of Miami Shelly Berg is a long-time favorite for Gold Coast Jazz Society and our South Florida and snowbird audience. He sells seats season after season and we just can't stop inviting him back!



A musical protégé, who at the age of six entered the Cleveland Institute of Music, Berg was no stranger to art and music growing up with Jazz Trumpeter father, Jay Berg. His personal and engaging music emanates from the top of his head to the tips of his toes passing his ecstatic smile along the way, and it shows...



His latest album Gershwin Reimagined: An American in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is conducted by José Serebrier and produced by Gregg Field (Decca Gold), exampling the long, arduous and successful journey from child protégé to international sensation.



For us at Gold Coast Jazz Society, we love Shelly because he continues to celebrate classical mainstream jazz by staying close to the art form in all his piano performances, and because he is a South Florida sweetheart through and through.



He is also a celebrated educator and author, father and husband, bringing the full spectrum of his versatility into all areas of his talent...And it shows.



Join us on January 18, 2023 as we bring in the New Year with a long-time friend and favorite, The Shelly Berg Trio performing "The Best of Broadway;" and invite your friends to do the same with this great idea for a Happy New Year gift.



Tickets available at Browardcenter.org; and Jazz Trio Subscriptions available at goldcoastjazz.org. Get your Tickets now.



Single tickets for each concert are $65 plus applicable fees and can be purchased online at www.browardcenter.org or through Ticketmaster at 954.462.0222. All tickets are now paperless for downloading to a mobile device.



The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band. For more information go to www.goldcoastjazz.org.