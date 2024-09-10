Temple Bat Yam of East Fort Lauderdale Welcomes New Cantorial Soloist Michael Peer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Temple Bat Yam of East Fort Lauderdale will welcome accomplished Israeli/American pop-opera singer Michael Peer, cantorial soloist. Peer’s five-octave vocal range from bass-baritone to countertenor will add vibrance and soul to holiday, life cycle and Shabbat worship.

Peer’s singing career has taken him to opera houses and stages nationwide and throughout Europe, such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, as well as the Israeli Opera. He has also played Viscount Raoul de Chagny in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Peer received a master’s degree in voice at the famed Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College in Flushing, New York, where he also served as an adjunct professor. From 2011 to 2015, Peer was the Music Director for the Arkadi Foundation, a non-profit organization named after his grandfather, renowned opera singer Arkadi Namatiev.

Be elevated by Peer’s beautiful voice during Temple Bat Yam’s High Holy Days 2024/5785 services. To accommodate more people, most services will be held in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts located at 201 Southwest 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Rosh Hashanah services will take place on Wednesday, October 2 at 8 p.m., and Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4th services will be at 10 a.m. at Temple Bat Yam. Kol Nidre and Yom Kippur services will be held on Friday, October 11 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 12 at 10 a.m. at the Amaturo Theater.

If you wish to join Temple Bat members for these services, non-member tickets are $200 per person for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur and $135 per person for individual holidays. Tickets include the ability to stream services online if you cannot attend in person. Active military, full-time students and children 18 and under receive tickets for free. For more information and to obtain seats, go to templebatyam.org or call the Temple Office at 954-928-0410.

Temple Bat Yam hosts weekly Shabbat services Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the synagogue located at 5151 NE 14th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

