THE BIKINIS Comes to Winter Park Playhouse

Kicking off the new year, The Winter Park Playhouse will pay tribute to the sun, fun and music of the 1960's Boardwalk with their professional production of The Bikinis playing on the theatre's mainstage - January 24 through February 22, 2025.

This crowd pleasing musical comedy has everyone dancing in the aisles to the timeless songs of the '60's era sung by an impressive professional cast. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Everyone's favorite girl group from the '60's is back together again after twenty years and they're bringing back all of the great songs they sang down on the boardwalk in 1964! With a show that promises to have audiences tapping along, the women relive their heydey and beyond, singing hits like "It's In His Kiss," "Yellow Polka Dot Bikini," "Heat Wave," "Under The Boardwalk," "It's Raining Men" and many more!

This Winter Park Playhouse production boasts a stellar cast of musical theatre professionals including Erika Amato*, Katrina Johnson*, Rebecca Jo Lightfoot, and Tonya Phillips Staples*.

The multi -talented professional Ms. Desiree Montes* will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on keyboard, Sam Forrest on percussion, Ned Wilkinson on guitars and Brandon Kaufman on keyboards.