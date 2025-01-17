News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE BIKINIS Comes to Winter Park Playhouse

Performances run January 24 through February 22, 2025. 

By: Jan. 17, 2025
THE BIKINIS Comes to Winter Park Playhouse Image
Kicking off the new year, The Winter Park Playhouse will pay tribute to the sun, fun and music of the 1960's Boardwalk with their professional production of The Bikinis playing on the theatre's mainstage - January 24 through February 22, 2025. 

This crowd pleasing musical comedy has everyone dancing in the aisles to the timeless songs of the '60's era sung by an impressive professional cast. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.   

Everyone's favorite girl group from the '60's is back together again after twenty years and they're bringing back all of the great songs they sang down on the boardwalk in 1964! With a show that promises to have audiences tapping along, the women relive their heydey and beyond, singing hits like "It's In His Kiss," "Yellow Polka Dot Bikini," "Heat Wave," "Under The Boardwalk," "It's Raining Men" and many more!  

This Winter Park Playhouse production boasts a stellar cast of musical theatre professionals including Erika Amato*, Katrina Johnson*, Rebecca Jo Lightfoot, and Tonya Phillips Staples*. 

The multi -talented professional Ms. Desiree Montes* will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on keyboard, Sam Forrest on percussion, Ned Wilkinson on guitars and Brandon Kaufman on keyboards. 
 
"The Bikinis is ... a smash hit on every level." - Critics on the Aisle, Goodspeed Production.  "The show tears through over 30 pop hits ... a good natured nostalgia trip to the beach and beyond! - New Haven Independent, Long Wharf Production.  
 
Ticket prices are $47 evenings, $45 senior evenings, $42 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. 

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org . 

*Member Actors' Equity Association 

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.




