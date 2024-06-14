Sahid Pabon Premieres Solo Cabaret At The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sahid Pabon takes to the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse to premiere his new solo cabaret - Plot Twist - in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series August 21 and 22, 2024. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Sahid will take audiences on a trip through the twists and turns of life that led him to Orlando while performing a variety of well-loved Broadway and Pop songs, with a few surprises as well! Enjoy an evening of popular hits including "Almost Like Being In Love" (Brigadoon ), "Remember Me" (Disney's Coco), "Don't Rain On My Parade" (Funny Girl ), "Knock Three Times" (Tony Orlando & Dawn) and more!

Audiences will recognize Sahid from his recent break-out performance on The Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage portraying the memorable character Del Delmonaco in the theatre's sold-out production of Neil Sedaka's Breaking Up Is Hard To Do. Sahid will be performing in the 2024 Florida Festival of New Musicals and in The Playhouse August Mainstage production of 8-Track: Sounds of the '70s.

Other credits for Sahid include regular performances at Walt Disney World including Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration, Universal Studios Orlando and SeaWorld (Surf Holiday. ) His stage credits are extensive including Sir Robin in Spamalot (MNM Theatre ), Che in Evita (Pembroke Pines Theatre ), Mark in Altar Boyz (Island City Stage ), Snoopy in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Slow Burn Theatre Company ) and more.

"We are so excited to bring Sahid to the cabaret stage at The Playhouse! He is a fabulous entertainer with a fantastic voice and will put on a great show! You won't want to miss this!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday September 6 through Monday September 9 , 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday September 6, 2024 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



