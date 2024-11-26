Riverside Theatre Announces Executive Succession Plan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Board of Trustees of Riverside Theatre, led by Board President Sandy McManus, implemented an Executive Succession Plan that secures executive leadership for the Theatre. Current Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, who has been at the helm of Riverside since 1983, will continue to work on productions through the 2025/2026 season and then assume an Artistic Director Emeritus title after that year. Jon R. Moses will now step into the role of Executive Producer/CEO of Riverside Theatre Inc.

Mr. Cornell was hired as Artistic Director in 1983 when the Board of Riverside Theatre decided to become a professional producing theater and signed contracts with Actors' Equity Association, the professional performer's union. In 2008, Mr. Cornell became the Producing Artistic Director/CEO of the organization.

“It has been one of the greatest pleasures to transform Riverside Theatre from a small local theater into the nationally recognized organization where top performers, designers and directors wish to work,” said Mr. Cornell. “I look forward to Riverside's continued success in the years ahead and my participation on the artistic side.”

Now in his 26th season working closely with Mr. Cornell and other Theatre staff, Jon R. Moses has worked in many aspects of the organization beginning as Production Manager in 1999 then growing his responsibilities with overall operations and becoming Riverside's Managing Director in 2009.

“I feel honored that the Board has the confidence in me to continue Allen's legacy by creating the best professional productions for our audiences,” said Mr. Moses. “I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to explore new avenues for the Theatre to continue its performing arts and educational leadership, while at the same time growing our local and national impact and taking it to an even greater level - something Allen initiated and remains important to him.”

“The Board is immensely grateful to Allen for his incredible leadership over the last 42 years,” said Mrs. McManus. “His passion for theater and commitment to bringing the most talented artisans to this community are unparalleled. We can never fully acknowledge Allen's efforts more other than to make sure Riverside is in the hands of someone who shares his dedication to this theater. This is an outstanding leadership team!

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, the Vero Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.

Riverside Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, federal tax id #59-1764305, under the internal revenue service code. A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the division of consumer services by calling 800-435-7352 toll free within the state, or by visiting www.Floridaconsumerhelp.com. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval or recommendation by the state. 100% of each contribution is received by Riverside Theatre Inc. Registration #CH2618.

Comments