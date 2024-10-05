Riverside Theatre to Present Ken Ludwig's THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY Beginning This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, will begin its 52nd season with Ken Ludwig's uproarious comedy, The Fox on the Fairway. The Fox on the Fairway plays the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre from October 22 – November 10, 2024.

A tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, Ken Ludwig's The Fox On the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp with members of the Quail Valley Country Club. The comedy begins on the morning of the 43rd Annual Golf Tournament between Crouching Squirrel Golf and Racquet Club and Quail Valley Golf and Country Club. This inter-club tournament has been won by Squirrel Golf and Racquet Club for the last five years and the executive director of Quail Valley will do anything not to make it six. Filled with mistaken identities and over-the-top antics, this madcap comedy deals with love, life, and man's eternal infatuation with...golf.

An award-winning playwright, author, screenwriter, and director, Ken Ludwig has been hailed as, “America's preeminent comic playwright.” His plays and musicals have been seen by millions of theatergoers and has been performed in more than 30 countries and in over 20 languages.

His first hit play, Lend Me a Tenor, was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber for London's West End in 1986 and on Broadway in 1989. The Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards winning for Best Actor in a Play (Philip Bosco) and Best Director of a Play (Jerry Zaks).

His second Broadway and West End production, Crazy for You, was an original musical largely based on George and Ira Gershwin's 1930 show, Girl Crazy. While Crazy for You also incorporated Gershwin songs from other productions, it was billed as “The New Gershwin Musical Comedy”. Crazy for You won three Tony Awards including Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, and Best Musical. The show also won the Olivier Award (London) and the Dora Award (Toronto) for Best Musical.

“Ken Ludwig has earned the title of America's hottest comedy playwright,” said Chris Clavelli, award-winning actor/director and director of Riverside Theatre's production of The Fox on the Fairway. “His plays are part French farce, part Jerry Lewis film, a little of “Frasier,” The Pink Panther movies and “The Carol Burnett Show” rolled into one very silly night of theatre.

Ken Ludwig's The Fox on the Fairway was first produced by the Signature Theatre in Arlington VA in 2010 and subsequently produce by the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ in 2011.

Riverside Theatre's production of The Fox on the Fairway is directed by Chris Clavelli and stars Nate Janis (Justin), Allison Elaine (Louis), Rod Brogan (Bingham), Sandy York (Pamela), John Hedges (Dickie), and Carine Montbertrand (Muriel).

The Production Team includes: Kimberly Powers (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume Design), Genny Wynn (Lighting Design), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Design), Janine Wochna (Production Stage Manager) with Dane Urban and Sarah Nicholson (Assistant Stage Managers). Casting was done in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team.

The Fox on the Fairway performs October 22 – November 10, 2024 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

Performance Schedule:

October 22, 23, 24, 30, 31, November 5, 6 & 7 @ 7:30pm

October 23, 26, 27, 30, 31, November 2, 3, 6, 9, & 10 @ 2pm

October 25, 26, November 1, 2, 8 & 9 @ 8pm

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.

