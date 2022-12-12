Review: THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW at Renaissance Theatre Company

The holidays are all about tradition. Hanging a familiar ornament on the tree, baking a special dish that is only made during this time of year, watching a favorite holiday movie or TV special in order to get into a festive mood, or yes, even the annual office holiday party. But in the world of musical theatre, there aren't a lot of productions that fit this category. But the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando has decided to fill this void by offering once again this year its hit immersive musical experience, THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - something I certainly had on my Christmas list after experiencing it last year - and like its 2021 premiere, it offers an innovative, unique, grown up, interactive and hilarious evening that is sure to put a smile on your face and put you in a holiday mood.

Because THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW is written and Directed by Renaissance Theatre Company's Artistic Director Donald Rupe with Arrangements and Orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey, it is able to do something that most annual holiday theatrical offerings cannot - evolve. Now don't get me wrong, if you read my review from last year, you will know I had a blast during my first trip to the Gripp and Pfister holiday party, but for 2022 the Renaissance Theatre Company has updated, improved and enhanced the experience creating an even bigger, better and more bawdy evening that entertains and excites.

Like last year, your experience starts even before you walk in the door, greeted outside in line by Gripp and Pfister "employees" who are also on their way to the party. As you check in you receive your nametag, this year I was "Jebediah", and ushered into a fully imagined office space. The flow of the room has been greatly improved from last year replacing cubicles with long tables (with computer monitors), a board room area and a break area housing the bar (which stays busy and offers a wide selection of festive cocktails). So much of the magic of THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW occurs pre-show, so I recommend arriving by 6:30PM (when the doors open) which will also help you get a seat as they do fill up fast. That pre-show time is where you have a chance to interact with the cast and learn a bit about their personalities and proclivities. You can choose a spot on the periphery and quietly sip your drink and observe, or you can jump in with both feet and play along with the cast. There's no pressure to get involved, but trust me, it is a lot more fun if you do. And depending on who you end up talking with during the party, your experience may vary. I recommend purposefully placing yourself in the path of as many cast members as possible to maximize the experience.

The course of the evening follows a similar path as last year, starting with an opening number which introduces the characters/employees and then goes through the motions of your typical office party - secret Santa gift swap, "performances" by employees, and party games. Director/Creator Donald Rupe has kept some of the best songs from the original outing and incorporated some new tunes as well. The flow of the action also seems to be less erratic than in 2021, keeping things moving naturally up to a 15-minute intermission (where you can grab another drink at the bar) and then through to the end. The cast of characters has been updated as well. Some favorites are back for another helping, including secretary Jan (Kendall Leamy), Karen from HR (Kamryn C. Burton), Deborah (Kristie Geng), Faith (Michelle Coben), her husband Finn (Blake Aburn) and the quiet, but loveable Ed (David Lowe) - some played by new actors and others played by the same actors as last year, creating a true sense of reuniting with old friends at the office party. And there are new friends to meet including the hilariously dumb Paris Anna Nicole (Yan Diaz), Leslie Pfister (Devon Skorupski), Eileen from Corporate (Amy Sue Hardy) and the Kyleses (Kyle Ashe Wilkinson and Mikey Reichert).

The entire evening is so much fun it is hard to pick highlights, but a few standout: resident Jewish person, Sheila (Melissa Bibliowicz)'s frantic delivery of "To Be a Jewish Girl At Christmas" complete with a full-room Hora, Abby Cash as Social Media influencer Chastity Belt leading a fun and interactive line dance. Kristie Geng once again has the audience in stitches as she reprises her role as recent divorcee, Deborah, Eileen from Corporate's (Amy Sue Hardy) powerhouse new song about her experience as a child in the Christmas play is equally funny and touching, married couple Faith (Michelle Coben) and her stylist husband Finn (Blake Aburn) share again why they are "Better", and David Lowe gets to deliver a repeat performance of the heartfelt and sincere "Happy" which adds a warm glow to the proceedings.

In terms of creative designs, they all work seamlessly to create a realistic experience while ensuring the stagecraft supports the performances. Jason M. Bailey's music direction is again, extremely strong (he accompanies on keys along with a small, but talented band). J. Marie Bailey's costumes have stepped up a notch from last year as well - standouts are Paris Anna Nicole's leopard body suit and Finn and Faith's festive attire. Philip Lupo's lighting and Nick Ericson' sound designs add the perfect balance of realism and theatrical punctuation and as noted previously, Sarah Allen's original set design has been enhanced and updated for an improved environmental experience.

In terms of my overall thoughts about the experience at The Ren, what I said last year still applies "if you are looking for something completely different this holiday season, I highly recommend heading to Renaissance Theatre Company and joining your co-workers at Gripp and Pfister for THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW." It has evolved and improved in this latest outing and is still unlike anything you have seen or done before (unless you came last year!) and continues to be a guaranteed blast. It remains one of the funniest and most enjoyable office holiday parties you will ever attend - but there are only 5 chances left to attend so don't miss your chance!

THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW presented by Renaissance Theatre Company runs through December 23rd on Thursday the 15th and 22nd, Friday the 16th and 23rd, and Saturday the 17th at 8pm. Tickets are $30. The Renaissance Theatre Company is located at 415 E Princeton St., Orlando, FL . Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214435®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frentheatre.com%2Foffice-holiday-party?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photos by Ashleigh Ann Gardner