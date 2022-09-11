Review: NOISES OFF at Orlando Shakes

What's the formula for a perfect farce? First take a bunch of unwitting characters thrown together in an unlikely scenario, add to that a lot of slamming doors, physical comedy and costume malfunctions (and maybe a bunch of sardines) and let boil over until you have immense amounts of laughter. Or you could just study Michael Frayn's masterpiece of a comedy NOISES OFF, which is currently playing at Orlando Shakes as the opening production of their 2022 - 2023 season.

For the uninitiated, NOISES OFF takes place over three acts. In the first act, a troupe of performers mounting a touring production of a stereotypical British farce called NOTHING ON are in final rehearsals. During this late-night run through, the cast stumbles through the typical innuendos and mistaken identities while also revealing the interpersonal relationships that are taking place on stage and off. The second act flips the set around, revealing backstage, where the audience witnesses a doomed performance in the middle of the tour complete with nervous breakdowns, stubborn stars, misunderstandings and even attempted murder - life imitating art. Finally, in the third act, all hell breaks loose at one of the final performances of the run and anything (and everything) can (and does) happen. Trying to steer this sinking ship is the seasoned and sometimes impatient director, Lloyd Dallas (Timothy Williams) who tries his best to get the show on its feet. The cast includes a fading star who has invested her life savings in the production, Dotty Ottley (Anne Hering), an actor who has difficulty expressing himself, Garry Lejeune (Brandon Roberts), a dimwitted actress cast primarily for her looks (and her relationship with the director) Brooke Ashton (Kate Milazzo), a slow but good-hearted actor Frederick Fellowes (Walter Kmiec), an actress who loves spreading gossip (and taking care of everyone), Belinda Blair (Trenell Mooring), the past-his-prime Selsdon Mowbray (Philip Nolen) and the overworked (and under-rested) crew, Poppy Norton-Taylor (Valerie Torres-Rosario) and Tim Allgood (Sterling Street).

As I have stated in past reviews of other productions, NOISES OFF is probably one of my favorites, if not my all-time favorite comedy. So, I was thrilled to have the chance to visit with these hilarious characters and laugh until it hurts once again. And I am pleased to say that the production of this fantastic and funny farce at Orlando Shakes did not disappoint. The pacing was strong, the actors brought each character to life in hilarious fashion, and the overall 70's-chic designs made for a thoroughly enjoyable night at the theatre. And, judging by the raucous laughter echoing through the Margeson Theater, I think the audience around me agreed wholeheartedly.

The actors inhabiting the characters on stage were all excellent in their own way. As Dotty, Anne Hering gave an understated but hilariously biting performance, eliciting some of the largest laughs of the evening. As the director, Lloyd, Timothy Williams is terse but not overly blustery. His Lloyd is firm, but very clearly a skilled director in the way he guides the cast through the craziness on stage. Walter Kmiec is quite funny as the slow, but loveable Freddy as is Brandon Roberts as Garry. Trenell Mooring's Belinda is the most grounded of the lot, but even she gets into the craziness by Act III. Philip Nolen's performance as Selsdon is great - supplying facial expressions that elicited many laughs. Kate Milazzo is hilarious as Brooke, especially as she chews the scenery and overacts in her role as Vicki in NOTHING ON. Finally, as the beleaguered crew Poppy and Tim, Valerie Torres-Rosario and Sterling Street give equally fantastic performances.

Director Jim Helsinger does a great job with the pacing and placement of the action on stage. Through both the heavy-handed acting of NOTHING ON and the fast-paced and frenetic performances of NOISES OFF, Mr. Helsinger's direction is solid. As with so many productions before it, the hardest working star of NOISES OFF is the set. Scenic designer Jim Hunter's beautiful English cottage is fabulous with so many doors to enter and exit from, open and close (when they work) and a grand staircase to walk up (or fall down). If you stay in the theatre during one of the two intermissions, you can even watch the hard-working crew flip the massive set around (a feat that I recommend watching at least once!). Denise Warner's 1970's costumes are groovy, colorful and perfect for the production and are enhanced by Wig Designer/Hairstylist Carly E. Seidner's fantastic hairdos.

Overall, Orlando Shakes' production of NOISES OFF is fantastic and fun to watch and a truly fabulous way to open the season. So, if you are a lifelong fan of NOISES OFF or just someone that loves a good hurt-your-face-laughing comedy, you won't want to miss this one.

NOISES OFF presented by Orlando Shakes, runs at the Margeson Theater at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center at 812 E Rollins St Orlando, FL 32803 through September 25th. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.orlandoshakes.org or calling 407-447-1700.

