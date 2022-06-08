Palm Beach Symphony to Broadcast Fourth of July Concert

For the first time, the Palm Beach Symphony and Sinclair Broadcast Group will bring the thrilling excitement of Independence Day to viewers with "The Sounds of Freedom" that will be broadcast on CBS12 News and CW34.

The concert is scheduled to air on:

WPEC - CBS12 News

Friday, July 1st at 9pm

Saturday, July 2nd at 7pm

Sunday, July 3rd at 12pm

Monday, July 4th at 7pm

WTVX - CW34

Saturday, July 2nd at 8pm

Sunday, July 3rd at 7pm

"We are proud to honor our nation and celebrate this community by partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony," said Michael J. Pumo, vice president and general manager of Sinclair West Palm Beach. "Our audiences told us how much they have enjoyed the holiday concerts the past two Decembers and we are pleased to expand our partnership with the Symphony to present this spectacular Fourth of July concert."

The program will lift hearts with the "Star Spangled Banner," John Philip Sousa's marches "Semper Fidelis" and "Stars and Stripes Forever," Charles Ives' rousing "Variations on America," and Martin Gould's stirring "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

The concert also features several works on what it means to be an American with Joan Tower's "Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman," Leroy Anderson's "Bugler's Holiday," and Valerie Coleman's musical salute to the healthcare heroes of the pandemic, "Seven O'Clock Shout."

Broadway star Avery Sommers joins the Symphony to narrate Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait" that pays tribute to one of our nation's greatest presidents. Sommers is a South Florida treasure and Broadway veteran with a charismatic stage presence and what the New York Times called a "powerhouse" voice. On Broadway, she appeared in "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Broadway," "Chicago," "Showboat" and "Platinum," while her performances in first national tours of Broadway blockbusters include playing Jewel in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" starring Ann-Margret and in the role of Matron Mama Morton in "Chicago" for which she won a Los Angeles Ovation Award. Her appearances in South Florida have garnered Carbonell Award nominations andthe prestigious Silver Palm Award. She has performed to sold-out audiences for her one-woman concerts at the Kravis Center.

"Thanks to our generous donors and the support of CBS 12 News, we are able to reach thousands more than in a concert hall through our televised "Sounds of the Seasons" concerts and now this Independence Day celebration," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "Families and friends who might otherwise not be able to attend a concert can now enjoy an uplifting Fourth of July concert together."

The concert is generously sponsored by Dodie and Manley Thaler and the Thaler/Howell Foundation and the Addison Hines Charitable Trust.

The Palm Beach Symphony's 2022-2023 Masterworks Series at the Kravis Center features acclaimed guest artists Sarah Chang (Nov. 6), Garrick Ohlsson (Dec. 1), Susan Graham (Jan. 30), Misha Dichter (March 14), Joshua Bell (April 16) and Maria João Pires (May 15). Subscription packages begin at $120 and tickets to individual concerts will go on sale October 3. Subscriptions are available at PalmBeachSymphony.org; by phone at (561) 281-0145; or by visiting the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 400 Hibiscus Street, Suite 100, West Palm Beach.

Proud sponsors of Palm Beach Symphony include The Lachman Family Foundation, Patrick and Milly Park, Felicia Taylor Gottsegen/The Mary Hilem Taylor Foundation, DeLuca Foundation, Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation, Charles and Ann Johnson/The C and A Johnson Family Foundation, Patricia Lambrecht, Dodie and Manley Thaler and the Thaler/Howell Foundation, NetJets, Lugano Diamonds, Findlay Galleries, HSS Florida, PNC Private Bank, The Colony Hotel, Related Companies, Provident Jewelry, IYC, Palm Beach Design Masters, Braman Motorcars, CIBC Private Wealth, and Gent Row LLC. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.