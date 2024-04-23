Cast Set for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Ocala Civic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville will be presented live on stage May 2-19 at Ocala Civic Theatre.

It’s always happy hour at the Margaritaville Hotel & Bar in the Caribbean, where Tully is a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer with a license to chill. He thinks he's got the good life all figured out – until he meets Rachel, a tourist on vacation. She’s a hard-working, career-minded type who’s more interested in saving the world than having a good time – but changes in latitude lead to changes in attitude for many in Margaritaville.

Soon, however, the whole island has to answer the question, “Where you gonna go when the volcano blow?” And before long, everyone is searching for more than just their lost shaker of salt. Will they all find their one particular harbor? Full of Jimmy Buffett’s best-loved songs, this laid-back, light-hearted musical is the most fun you can have without a passport!

TICKETS: ocalacivictheatre.com / (352) 236-2274