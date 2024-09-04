Osceola Arts Presents SUEÑOS DEL HOMBRE CAIMÁN By Fernando Molinares

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Osceola Arts has announced the exhibition "Sueños del Hombre Caimán" (Dreams of the Alligator Man) by Orlando-based artist Fernando Molinares. The showcase will be on display in the Studio Gallery from September 3 through October 25, 2024.

Molinares, a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, explores the legendary tale of the Caimán-man, a creature of Colombian folklore, through a series of dream-like images filled with symbolism and magical realism. His work reflects on the universal experience of feeling different or out of place, drawing parallels between the Caimán-man's journey and the artist's own experiences as an immigrant in the United States.

The exhibition delves into themes of hybridity, identity, and the human experience of being a "strange creature in a strange land." Molinares' unique perspective is informed by his background as a portrait artist at Disney World, his academic achievements including an MFA from Savannah College of Art and Design, and his current roles as a Figure and Show Finisher Artist for Disney and as an art professor at local universities.

A free artist reception will be held on Saturday, September 14, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, offering the public an opportunity to meet the artist and gain deeper insights into his work.

"We are thrilled to showcase Fernando Molinares' thought-provoking artwork," said Marylin Cortes-Lovato, Director of Visual Arts. "His exploration of cultural identity and the immigrant experience through the lens of folklore promises to be both visually stunning and deeply moving."

