Orlando Fringe ArtSpace Welcomes The Inaugural ORLANDO OUT FEST In September

Orlando Fringe will welcome the inaugural Orlando Out Fest coming to Fringe ArtSpace this September.

Orlando Out Fest is a curated festival produced by Orlando Fringe that celebrates exclusively LGBTQIA stories, artists and history. The weekend festival will take the stage Friday, September 20 thru Sunday, September 22 with a special teaser show on Thursday, September 19.

The festival's unforgettable lineup of creativity and diversity includes:

Truth-or-Dare With P. Sparkle (September 19) - Welcome to "Truth-or-Dare Game Show" hosted by P. Sparkle! Come meet the daring contestants from each show from Orlando Out Fest and watch them duke it out for your love and to represent their show and compete for points by choosing between truths and dares.

Just B | The Darlings Productions (September 20-21) - Join eclectic Orlando queer icon Billy Mick for his one-man show, "JUST B"! His life journey is told through songs, stories and A LOT of jackets!

Revelations | Tainted Waters Productions (September 20-22) - When Jarielys Gutierrez Joins St. Dymphna's School for Girls, the faculty and students are challenged to explore their biases on others and who they truly trust to speak for God.

A Big Gay Variety Show | The Center Orlando (September 20) - From stand-up comedy to singing and dancing, some of Orlando's best queer entertainers will be onsite. Hosted by George Wallace. 100% of all ticket sales benefit The Center Orlando.

Alphabet Soup! An A-Z Guide to the LGBTQIA+ | The Ugly Dog Theatre Company (September 21-22) - When Xan is called queer, the puppet visits the owners of Marsha's Diner to learn how the LGBTQIA+ Community expresses themselves.

The Odd Ball! | Hunter Hall ­(September 21-22) - Venture into the queer crypt of Davi Oddity ... if you dare! Prepare yourself for a haunted evening of drag, cabaret and camp humor that's sure to be a scream.

Bi Bi Bi | Whiskey Theatre Factory (September 21-22) - Five short pieces come together to tell stories of the most often left out letter in our alphabet soup. Hope you'll *B* there!

Drag Queen Story Hour: After Dark | The Center Orlando (September 21) - Not your average Drag Queen Story Hour. Hosted by Comedy Queen sensation Addison Taylor. 18+. 100% of ticket sales benefit The Center Orlando.

“We cannot wait to welcome the growing Fringe theatre family back to the newly reopened ArtSpace for an unforgettable weekend celebrating creativity and diversity,” says Orlando Out Fest Producer Ciara Hannon. Orlando Fringe Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead continues, “Orlando Out Fest is the newest addition to our growing festival lineup, which we are incredibly proud of, and we look forward to keeping the positive momentum going for Orlando Fringe moving forward.”

Experience Orlando Out Fest September 20-22, 2024 at Fringe ArtSpace located at 54 W. Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801. For the full schedule, to purchase tickets and for more information on Orlando Fringe and Fringe ArtSpace, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

