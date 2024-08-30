Opera Orlando Welcomes 2024-25 Season Studio Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a competitive and nation-wide search, Opera Orlando has announced four talented singers will join the Company’s Studio Artists program in its 2024-25 Destiny + Desire season.

“I am very excited to welcome this new quartet of singers into the Opera Orlando family,” shares program director and education director Sarah Purser. “The Studio Artists program provides talented young artists the opportunity to hone their craft and learn skills that will serve them throughout their professional careers. They not only perform roles on stage, but are the Opera’s ambassadors, spreading the joy of opera throughout Central Florida.”

Opera Orlando Studio Artists perform in all MainStage and Opera on Site productions while also engaging with the community through in-school programs, retirement center concerts, and outreach events. Additionally, the singers receive acting, movement, and vocal training as well as work with guest artists throughout the season in one-on-one and masterclass settings. The program is designed to provide these young professionals with the opportunity to receive real world experience, while continuing their performance training to help further their operatic careers.

The 2024-25 Studio Artists will be featured in a number of concerts and events this Fall including the Florida Premiere of Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín, the Company’s exclusive Season Sparkler event, and Young People’s Concerts presented by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. The Studio Artists will also perform “opera preview” programs in local high schools and present concerts at several retirement centers throughout the city and surrounding area, as well as participate in Masterclass with the Maestro with Macbeth guest conductor Mark Sforzini on Friday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church. This event is free and open to the public. Email Info@OperaOrlando.org for more information and to RSVP.

Comments