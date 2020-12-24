Marshall Ellis Dance School Opens A Second Location In Dr. Phillips

Marshall Ellis Dance School has announced a second location in Dr. Phillips! The new campus is located at the Dellagio in the heart of Sand Lake. Marshall Ellis Dance School is excited to offer even more training options for students in Central Florida!

The ME Performing Arts Center located at 1300 La Quinta Drive, Orlando, FL 32809 (one block south of The Florida Mall) will remain a professional, flexible training facility hosting weekly year-round classes, youth ensemble companies, the daytime ballet program, and many performance opportunities throughout the season.

The new Dr. Phillips location will host weekly classes and several performances annually. Classes will be structured by level of ability and students will be evaluated throughout the year. Ballet classes will be offered by certified faculty in an advanced training curriculum. All elective classes will be taught by professional teachers and dancers in the Central Florida entertainment industry. For the past six years, Marshall Ellis Dance School has developed a strong reputation for training dancers that have gone on to perform professionally around the world and have been accepted to prestigious universities across the United States.

Marshall Ellis Dance School is part of ME Performing Arts and works in partnership with professional dance company Dance Theatre of Orlando. It is the mission of Marshall Ellis Dance School to provide students with an environment in which to cultivate their talent and artistry to its fullest potential.

In 2011, Marshall Ellis founded ME Dance, Inc. a 501c3 charity organization to promote dance in Central Florida. The Mission of ME Dance is to introduce innovative ideas through dance to create growth in the arts community. Our goal is to enrich the arts community by providing an outlet to feature talent in art through entertainment. Since its inception, he has continued to expand and offer professional dance and theatre training, founded iDance Orlando Festival, Orlando Tap Festival, and provides a professional performance venue (ME Theatre) for many local and international performers.

This next step will not be the last for Marshall Ellis. His dreams and ideas are highly ambitious, and he truly believes that anything is possible through hard work, dedication, and persistence. With his extremely talented faculty, dancers, and amazing wife, he will continue to bring exciting offerings for Central Florida at a whole new level.