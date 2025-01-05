Little Theatre Of New Smyrna to Present BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach has announced its fifth annual Broadway revue, Broadway at the Beach, showcasing a selection of Broadway hits, both classic and contemporary. This musical revue will feature an array of songs from legendary Broadway shows, performed by a troupe of seasoned local performers.

The production will take audiences on a musical journey with selections from productions such as Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, Mary Poppins, Into the Woods, Come From Away, The Producers, Follies, Mamma Mia!, and more. Directed by Orlando theatre veteran Mike Funaro, Broadway at the Beach promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, bringing the magic of Broadway to the heart of Central Florida.

This revue will be performed for a limited engagement, running for just one weekend. Tickets are now available through the Little Theatre's official website at nsbplayers.org.

Performance Dates: January 10th, and 11th at 7:30

January 12th @2:00

Location: The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

726 East 3rd Avenue,

New Smyrna Beach FL 32169

Don't miss your chance to experience Broadway at the Beach-a celebration of musical theatre's greatest hits, live on stage for one weekend only!

About The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach is a community-based theatre organization dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the Central Florida area. With a passionate team of local talent, the theatre provides exceptional performances that entertain, educate, and inspire.

Comments