Lineup Revealed For Jazz Series at Dr. Phillips Center

The lineup has been announced for the Jazz Series at Dr. Phillips Center. Guests will immerse themselves in the world of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk and others with the stylings of today’s most celebrated Jazz musicians.

Taking the Walt Disney Theater stage on September 14, 2024, Herbie Hancock holds a career spanning nearly five decades in the genre of Jazz with 14 Grammy Awards.

Herbie Hancock remains a towering figure in modern music, from his early days as a piano prodigy in Chicago to pioneering Jazz with Head Hunters. Today, as Creative Chair for Jazz at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Institute Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, he continues to shape the future of music. His accolades, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and his roles as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and Kennedy Center honoree, highlight his enduring impact on global culture and education.

Special thanks to Massey Services Inc for supporting the 24/25 Jazz Series.

“We are honored to support the 24/25 Jazz Series at Dr. Phillips Center once again,” said Andrea Massey-Farrell, President and CEO of the Harvey & Carol Massey Foundation and Senior Vice President of Community Relations at Massey Services. “Giving back to arts and culture initiatives is very important to us, and the lineup that Dr. Phillips has planned will be inspirational for our Central Florida community.”

Featured shows in Jazz Series:

Herbie Hancock: 2024 North American Fall Tour

September 14, 2024 – Walt Disney Theater

The Bad Plus

November 29 – November 30, 2024 – Judson’s Live

Kurt Elling

January 24 – January 25, 2024 – Judson’s Live

Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble

February 2, 2025 – Steinmetz Hall

Additional shows will be added, for ongoing information and to purchase tickets, visit drphillipscenter.org.

