LAST OF THE FATHERS - JAMES MADISON RETURNS Premieres in Winter Park

The legacy of America's Founding Father, James Madison, comes to life in a compelling new one-man show, Last of the Fathers - James Madison Returns. This immersive theatrical experience will premiere on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 8:00 PM at the Thomas Center of All Saints Episcopal Church in Winter Park, FL.

*Last of the Fathers* offers a unique opportunity to witness the story of James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, as he reflects on his pivotal role in the birth of the nation. The show delves into his thoughts on the Constitution, his partnership with Thomas Jefferson, and his enduring influence on American democracy.

Audiences will be transported back to the late 18th century, as Madison shares his insights on the challenges and triumphs of shaping a new nation. This performance is not just a history lesson; it is an engaging and intimate portrayal of the man often referred to as the "Father of the Constitution." It will also address current issues in the often asked question, "What would a Founding Father say about the Nation if he were to return today?"

Stage veteran, Lou Magill, the driving force behind this production, expressed his excitement about bringing Madison's story to life: "James Madison's contributions to our country are immeasurable, yet his story is often overshadowed by other Founding Fathers. This show aims to shine a light on Madison's legacy and the principles he championed."

As Mr. Madison says, "Redii pro Deo et Patriae. I have returned for God and Country."

The Thomas Center at All Saints Episcopal Church provides the perfect setting for this historic journey, offering an intimate venue that enhances the connection between Madison and the audience.

