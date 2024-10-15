News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Join Community Stages For Halloween Edition Sing-Along

The event is on Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
Join Community Stages For Halloween Edition Sing-Along Image
Join Community Stages for a hauntingly good time at Sweet Tunes: A Community Sing-Along - Halloween Edition on Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 6:00 - 7:30 PM. This festive event will take place at Chelsea Art Center, 3305 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470, and promises fun for all ages.

Led by Community Stages' Founder, Terry LeCompte, this sing-along is packed with Ghoulish Grooves from Greg Doss on keyboard and features spine-tingling tunes like "The Monster Mash," Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," Blondie's "One Way or Another," and a collection of Disney villain songs to bring out your inner baddie! Don't worry if you don't know all the lyrics- they'll be projected on-screen for easy following.

Expect plenty of Spooky Sweet Treats, Haunted House Games, and Door Prizes for the best costumes in the crypt. Whether you're a seasoned singer or a shy shower crooner, this sing-along has something for everyone, including chances to win extra treats through sneak peek videos and contests on Community Stages' Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:

  • When: Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

  • Where: Chelsea Art Center, 3305 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470

  • Tickets: $5 per person online (no fees) | $8 per person at the door
    As our sing-alongs become increasingly popular - advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended!
    https://communitystages.org

  • Follow us: Facebook & Instagram for playlist previews and more

For a fun, family-friendly evening filled with music, games, and sweet Halloween surprises, don't miss Sweet Tunes: Halloween Edition. It's a night of spooky fun for everyone!




