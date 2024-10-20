Haines City Theatre to Present Neil Simon's Classic Comedy THE ODD COUPLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Haines City Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Neil Simon's beloved comedy, The Odd Couple, featuring the talented performances of Erik Hastings as Oscar Madison and Jeremiah Pyle as Felix Ungar. This timeless tale of mismatched roommates will run from November 1, 2024, to November 17, 2024, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM.

Join us for a night filled with laughter as we explore the hilariously chaotic life of Oscar, a carefree and messy sportswriter who finds himself sharing his apartment with Felix, a neurotic, neat-freak news writer. Their conflicting personalities lead to a comedic clash that will leave audiences in stitches! Other cast members include Regan Krause, Jeff Otto, Ken Nesbit, and Dontae Gonzalez. Lacy Durham and Cassidy Hopkins play the roles of the Pigeon sisters, Gwendolyn and Cecily.

Performance Details:

Dates: November 1, 2024 - November 17, 2024

Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM.

Location: Haines City Theatre, 303 Ledwith Ave. Haines City, FL 33844

Tickets: Available at HCCT.BookTix.com. Adults $22.00 Students $18.00

Directed by Mitchel England, this production promises to bring a fresh take on Simon's classic with an engaging blend of humor and heart. The talented cast brings the iconic characters to life, showcasing their comedic chemistry and dynamic performances.

This timeless story about friendship, compromise, and the quirks that make us all unique is full of love and laughs. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the theatre box office. Don't miss your chance to see this hilarious classic come to life on stage! For more information, including showtimes and ticket prices, please visit Hainescitytheatre.com or call 863-421-1893.

About Haines City Theatre

Haines City Theatre is dedicated to providing high-quality theatrical productions and enriching the local arts community. Focusing on creativity and collaboration, we strive to offer engaging performances that entertain and inspire audiences of all ages.

