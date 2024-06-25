Haines City Theatre Unveils 2024-2025 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Haines City Theatre has announced the lineup for its 2024-2025 season, kicking off this September. Learn more about the lineup here!

The Drowsy Chaperone

The season launches with the 2006 Tony Award-winning musical, The Drowsy Chaperone. This dazzling production, known for its Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical, will transport audiences back to the roaring 1920s with its clever "show within a show" structure. The story follows a middle-aged, antisocial musical theater fan who combats his blues by playing an LP of his favorite fictional 1928 musical, The Drowsy Chaperone. As the record spins, the show bursts to life on stage, bringing with it a hilarious parody of 1920s American musical comedies, complete with wry commentary from our protagonist.

The Drowsy Chaperone will open on September 6, 2024, and run on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with delightful Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM through September 29, 2024.

Neil Simon's The Odd Couple

Following this musical extravaganza, the company will present the timeless comedy The Odd Couple by Neil Simon. From November 1 to November 17, 2024, join us on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM for this beloved play. Since its Broadway debut in 1965, The Odd Couple has charmed audiences worldwide, spawning a hit film and TV series. Watch the hilarity unfold as the fastidious Felix Ungar moves in with the disheveled Oscar Madison, leading to comedic chaos and heartwarming moments.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

From February 21 to March 16, 2025, Haines City Theatre will present the uproarious musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This whimsical show is set in the fictional Putnam Valley Middle School, where six eccentric adolescents compete in a high-stakes spelling bee overseen by three equally quirky adults. This interactive production invites audience participation, ensuring every performance is unique and full of belly laughs. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the fun! Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

In May, the theatre will present the brilliantly funny and poignant Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, written by the late Christopher Durang. This comedy centers on three middle-aged siblings: Vanya and Sonia, who live together in their childhood home, and Masha, their glamorous sister who financially supports them. As the siblings navigate a visit from Masha and her new boy toy, Spike, they delve into their past, present, and uncertain future. With a riotous blend of wit and heart, this play captures the complexities of family relationships and the humor that arises from everyday life.

Tickets and Information:

2024-2025 Season Pass and Flex Tickets Now available! For more details, visit the website at www.hainescitytheatre.com or call our box office at (863) 421-1893.

