HOW I BECAME A PIRATE Sets Sail at Orlando REP

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) announces the opening of the fun and fantastical How I Became a Pirate, with public performances Saturday, October 5 through Sunday, November 10. How I Became A Pirate is based upon the book written by Melinda Long and illustrated by David Shannon, with book, music, and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. Orlando REP's production is generously presented by Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children and funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program. For tickets or more information, call 407.896.7365 or visit orlandorep.com.

A treasure-sized, swashbuckling adventure awaits you and your own buccaneers! Sail off on a fantastic excursion with a band of comical pirates looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Captain Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob, as they try to find the perfect spot to bury their treasure. With central themes of imagination, adventure, family, and finding your way back home, this production will meaningfully entertain pirates of all ages. Before every performance, audiences are treated to an interactive beach ball toss and dance party!

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS:

All performances on October 26 - 27 will feature a pre-show onstage costume parade for audience members, as well as a Pirate Dance Party, and Jack-O-Lantern toss. Wear your own Halloween costumes, or dress as your favorite pirate, and you can participate in our Halloween parade!

The production team includes director Jeff Revels, musical director Robby Stamper, choreographer Chally Rowjohn, scenic designer Steve Mitchell, costume designer Amanda Brumby, lighting designer Michael Powers, sound designer Anthony Narciso, and props designer Tara Kromer.

The cast includes Cole Higginbotham, Bryan Jager, Gabriella Juliet, Jarrett Poore, Stephen Pugh, and Arius West.

Performances are 2:00pm & 5:30pm Saturdays and Sundays, from October 5 through November 10. Tickets begin at $20 for adults, and can be purchased at orlandorep.com or by calling the box office at 407.896.7365.

