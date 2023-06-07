HAND-DRAWN JAZZ at CFCArts

By: Jun. 07, 2023

HAND-DRAWN JAZZ at CFCArts

Don't Miss Out! The powerful instrumental ensembles of CFCArts are heating up this summer! We look forward to enjoying these two phenomenal concerts with you as we showcase your friends and neighbors from across the region sharing the music they love.

Join the largest community orchestra in the country – and a few special guests – as we sweep you off your feet at one of our most stylish and fun concerts of the year!
You don’t want to miss this joyous concert that weaves together the timeless classics of Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, and Louis Armstrong with the symphonic stylings of George Gershwin, and the unforgettable songs of Irving Berlin!

When performed by over 200 musicians, you’ll experience this music as you’ve never heard it before.

FEATURING
Rhapsody in Blue • In the Mood • Caravan • What a Wonderful World • La Suerte de los Tontos • Music from Chicago; La, La, Land AND MORE


June 8 @ 7:30 PM
June 9 @ 7:30 PM
Northland Church
520 Dog Track Rd., Longwood
GET TICKETS at https://cfcarts.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g00000LDE7uEAH
 




