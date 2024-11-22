Gabriel Preisser to Perform CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD at The Winter Park Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Orlando's Grammy award winning, lyric baritone Gabriel Preisser will grace the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse this holiday season to perform - Christmas Around the World - in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series December 18 and 19, 2024. Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Enjoy this exceptional cabaret of holiday entertainment as the celebrated Mr. Preisser treats audiences to an evening of traditional and popular holiday songs using a variety of vocal styles ranging from classical opera to contemporary pop.

Featuring seasonal favorites like "White Christmas,""Oh Holy Night,"and "The Christmas Song" to classical renditions of "Silent Night" (performed in various languages) "Wexford Carol,""Gesu Bambino" and more, this solo cabaret by the talented Mr. Preisser will prove to be one of the highlights of Central Florida's holiday entertainment offerings.

Gabriel Preisser is an award winning performer whose resume includes over 40 operatic and musical theatre roles including Danilo in The Merry Widow with Utah Festival Opera, Billy Bigelow in Carousel with Minnesota Orchestra, the title role in Sweeney Todd with Helena Symphony, Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia with St Petersburg Opera, Dandini in Cenerentola with Opera Tampa, Escamillo in Carmen with Lyric Opera of the North, Belcore in L’elisir d’amore with Shreveport Opera, Le Mari in Les Mamelles de Tiresias with Opera Parallele, Albert in Werther with Minnesota Opera, Mercutio in Romeo et Juliette with Opera Tampa and St. Petersburg Opera, Tommy in Brigadoon with Gulfshore Opera, Silvio in Pagliacci with Opera Naples, Harold Hill in The Music Man with Colorado Symphony, and Bob Baker in Wonderful Town with Skylark Opera to name a few.



Mr. Preisser has made a name for himself as a versatile, cross-over performer and has especially been active in new works. He created the role of Lt. Gordon in Kevin Puts’ Pulitzer Prize winning Silent Night at Minnesota Opera with subsequent performances at Opera Philadelphia, Cincinnati Opera, and Michigan Opera Theatre. His performance as Lt. Gordon with Minnesota Opera was also broadcast nationally onPBS in 2013 and 2014. He is a frequent recitalist throughout the US and a proponent of American composers such as Charles Ives, Carlisle Floyd, Aaron Copland, John Duke, and others.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, January 3 through Monday, January 6, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2024 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

