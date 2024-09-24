Dr. Phillips Center Hosts Classic Albums Live Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts introduces the Classic Albums Live Series, which takes some of the greatest albums in history and recreates them live inside acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall. Supported by PepsiCo, the shows begin this January and note for note, cut for cut, guests are invited to experience the rawness of Fleetwood Mac – Rumours, The Eagles – Hotel California and Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II.

“These albums are timeless, connect us all and hold sacred space in people’s hearts,” says Craig Martin, founder of Classic Albums Live. “The Classic Albums Live series has earned massive popularity by concentrating solely on the music, skipping the costumes and impersonations-- and having performances that sound exactly like the album.”

With over 100 performances a year, Classic Albums Live has become an audience favorite across North America. Each show offers two distinct experiences: a rendition of the chosen record in the first half, followed by a dynamic set featuring the artist’s greatest hits.

To support this new series, Dr. Phillips Center is introducing a Classic Albums Series Pass, where guests can save 10% and select their own seats for all three shows upon initial purchase. Series passes are currently on sale and start at $79.65.

Single tickets will go on sale October 18, 2024, at 10 a.m., starting at $29.50 per show.

