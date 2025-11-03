Central Florida Community Arts Celebrates 15 Years With DREAMING TOGETHER Concert And First Sensory-Friendly Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is celebrating 15 years of community connection and creativity with two hallmark events that capture the organization’s spirit and mission.

The anniversary season begins with Dreaming Together, a concert highlighting the greatest hits from the past 15 years, followed by the debut of a sensory-friendly version of the holiday spectacular Celebrate the Season in December.

On November 14 and 15, more than 300 singers from the organization’s Community Choir and over 50 members of the Symphony Orchestra will present Dreaming Together: Greatest Hits from 15 Years of Community at Northland Church (522 Dog Track Road, Longwood). The concert revisits the choral classics, pop favorites, and Broadway showstoppers that have defined CFCArts since its founding in 2010.

“Dreaming Together is about more than music. It’s about the relationships and sense of belonging that have grown alongside CFCArts over the past decade and a half,” said Justin Muchoney, Executive Director of CFCArts. “Every note and story shared on stage reflects our community’s dreams, dedication, and joy. It’s a celebration of where we’ve been and an invitation to dream about the future we want to create together.”

The celebration continues in December with Celebrate the Season, CFCArts’ annual holiday concert featuring the 400-member Symphony Orchestra and members of the Community Choir. This year introduces a new sensory-friendly performance on December 3 at 7 p.m., specifically designed for audiences with sensory sensitivities and their families. The adapted version will feature modified lighting, lower volume, a shorter concert length, and a welcoming environment for all attendees.

“As we celebrate 15 years of creating belonging through the arts, it’s important to keep expanding what belonging looks like,” Muchoney said. “Offering a sensory-friendly concert is a meaningful leap forward. Everyone deserves to experience the joy and connection of live performance, and this adaptation ensures more of our community can share in that magic.”

The full Celebrate the Season concerts will follow on December 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m., featuring CFCArts’ signature large-scale holiday sound with festive favorites, dazzling arrangements, and hundreds of musicians on stage.

Together, Dreaming Together and Celebrate the Season embody the mission that has guided CFCArts for 15 years: fostering inclusion, connection, and creativity through the performing arts.

“These anniversary events represent the heart of what CFCArts does best,” Muchoney said. “We’re honoring our past, celebrating who we are, and looking forward to a future where more people can participate, perform, and feel that sense of belonging that comes with being part of a vibrant community.”

Tickets for all performances start at $10 and are available at CFCArts.com/Events.