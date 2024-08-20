Cast Set for THE VOTE at The Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In September, Significant Productions will present The Vote by Bernardo Cubría, opening the 2024/2025 Season at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

From award winning playwright Bernardo Cubría (Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement) comes a new satirical comedy The Vote. University Professor Paola Aguilar wants to become a mother and desperately needs money for... well, she'll tell you. So when THE Political Party offers her a substantial paycheck to help them understand the Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote, she reluctantly takes the job. Can she help these political strategists understand all of the nuances of her community to save the election? Come help Paola make the biggest decision of her life. Will her own journey ultimately be more important than pinché politics?

EDMARIE MONTES (Paola Aguilar) is thrilled to be joining The Studio Theatre! Working as both an Actor and Director in the Orlando area, some of her recent credits include: Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show (Yolanda), Orlando Shakes Playfest (Beheading Columbus), Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry, You Too August Wilson (Yael U/S performed), Closer (Anna). Her recent directing credits include Renaissance Theatre Company (La Medea), Orlando Shakes Playfest (Bite Me), Rollins College (Into the Woods), and Theatre UCF with Pegasus Playlab (Bite Me). Edmarie graduated from UCF with a BFA in Acting. IG: @eddyymontes

KIDANY CAMILO (Latine Actor) Originally from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Kidany is an Actor, Director, Professor, and Playwright based in Chicago, IL. This is their debut role at The Studio Theatre. Regional Credits include: Jump the Shark (About Face Theatre), Women Beware Women (Blue in the Right Way), Sweet 15: Quincerañera (Sweet15 LLC), Mojada (Indianapolis Shakespeare Company), Measure for Measure (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Four Guys Named José (Stageworks Theatre), These Shining Lives (Powerstories Theatre). MFA in Acting (Purdue University), BA in Theatre Arts (University of South Florida). Kidany is a proud member of the Queer Writing Artists Colectivé (QWAC). kidanycamilo.com

The complete cast includes: Dee Quintero (Nicola Ramirez), Guillermo Jemmott, Jr.* (Bernard Robinson), Hannah Dubner* (Rebecca Feldman), Nick Bublitz (Kaj Lutken), Annabell Mizrahi (Swing for Paola/Latine), Brent Jordan U/S for Bernard), Mark Kirschenbaum (U/S for Kaj), and Yvette Kojic (U/S for Nicola).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Joshian Morales; Assistant Director, Grace Zottig; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer, Maria Fernanda Ortiz Lopez; Sound Designer, Rew Tippin; Sound Supervisor, Kimber King; Lighting/Projections Designer, CJ Barnwell; Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory Garrett; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Production Manager, Mark Kirschenbaum; Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Resident Production Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Resident Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Carpenters Verna McIntyre and Antonio Campagna; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Marketing Director, Taylor Adkins; Marketing Associate, Jessica Nix, House Manager, Alec Speers; and Assistant House Manager, Savannah Wagner.

Performance Details

• What: The Vote

• Where: The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, 806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL

• When: Sept 24 - October 19, 2024

• For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799

• Price: $25 previews | $40 performances | Student Discount $10 Off

• Sign Language Interpretation Show: October 8, 2024

• Q&A with the Playwright: Oct 12, 2024, at 1pm | On Sale Now

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers, appearing under a special agreement with Actors' Equity Association

Comments