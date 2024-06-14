Cast Set For Little Radical Theatrics' RAGTIME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Radical Theatrics has announced the cast of its Summer 2024 All Ages Community theater production of Ragtime at the Doctor Phillips Performing Arts Center!

Performances are August 2nd - 4th at The Jim and Alexis Pugh Theater in the Doctor Phillips Performing Arts Center.

Little Radical Theatrics presents its 15th Anniversary production of the hit Broadway musical Ragtime! “A triumph for the stage,” according to Time Magazine, this sweeping musical portrait of early 20th century America tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. An award-winning creative team brought E.L. Doctorow’s distinguished novel to life on Broadway, winning universal acclaim, including four 1998 Tony Awards and five Drama Desk Awards. Ahren’s and Flaherty’s Ragtime is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century.

Produced by Fatima Viegas

Directed by Jonathan Barreto and Travis Eaton

Musical Directed by Nishaa Johnson

Choreographed by Shawn Lowe and Arius West

Stage Managed by Amanda Caracciolo

Assistant Stage Managed by Amanda Gazy

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



