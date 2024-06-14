Cast Set For Little Radical Theatrics' RAGTIME

Performances are August 2nd - 4th at The Jim and Alexis Pugh Theater in the Doctor Phillips Performing Arts Center.
Little Radical Theatrics has announced the cast of its Summer 2024 All Ages Community theater production of Ragtime at the Doctor Phillips Performing Arts Center!
Little Radical Theatrics presents its 15th Anniversary production of the hit Broadway musical Ragtime! “A triumph for the stage,” according to Time Magazine, this sweeping musical portrait of early 20th century America tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. An award-winning creative team brought E.L. Doctorow’s distinguished novel to life on Broadway, winning universal acclaim, including four 1998 Tony Awards and five Drama Desk Awards. Ahren’s and Flaherty’s Ragtime is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century.
Produced by Fatima Viegas
Directed by Jonathan Barreto and Travis Eaton
Musical Directed by Nishaa Johnson
Choreographed by Shawn Lowe and Arius West
Stage Managed by Amanda Caracciolo
Assistant Stage Managed by Amanda Gazy
