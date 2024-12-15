Camp Boggy Creek to Hold After-School Theater Camp with Central Florida Vocal Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



March 24th to April 11th, 2025, Monday through Friday from 4-6 pm, Camp Boggy Creek is partnering with Central Florida Vocal Arts & Central Florida Community Arts for an accessible, instructional, and FREE theater program designed for young adults ages 10-18 that due to an illness, hospitalization or disability have been unable to participate. It's a great opportunity to perform AND be with other children just like them.

Parents can stay at Camp and enjoy time with other parents in our gorgeous air-conditioned dining hall. The program will be held in Camp Boggy Creek's state-of-the-art and wheelchair accessible Universal Studios Theater.

The program ends on April 11th with a 1-hour musical production at 6:00 PM for friends and family to cheer on their loved ones!

Register for free: https://www.boggycreek.org/theatercamp

