CHRISTMAS IN OZ Comes to Community Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, Community Stages invites audiences to step into a whimsical Christmas adventure with Christmas in Oz, a 45-minute family-friendly musical brimming with holiday magic, catchy songs, and a heartwarming message. Directed by Terry LeCompte, with music direction by Greg Doss and choreography by DeNaya Wilkerson, the production features the Trunk & Trek Troupe, a talented group of 13 young actors ages 9-18, who bring to life beloved characters and new holiday surprises.

In Christmas in Oz by Val Cheatham, Dorothy, rejoins the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion as they journey back to the Emerald City, only to find it "Closed for Christmas." Undeterred, they bring the holiday spirit to Oz themselves, even melting the heart of the Wicked Witch with her very first Christmas present. Through music, laughter, and the magic of giving, the friends discover the true spirit of the season.

Performance Schedule:

December 8 @ 2:00 PM - The Appleton Museum of Art

December 9 @ 6:30 PM - Mary Sue Rich Community Center (in partnership with the Marion County Library System)

December 14 @ 2:00 PM - Heritage Nature Conservancy (outdoor performance)

Join in for a festive journey celebrating the joy of sharing and community-perfect for audiences of all ages! Don't miss this seasonal favorite featuring our incredible young cast: Zoe Cox, Lily Gonzalez, Addison Neu, Caroline and Charlie Overly, Robert Skipper, Eloise Walkup, Katilyn Weible, Alexis and Jonathan Williamson, Joyce Valcin, and Joy Young.

Comments