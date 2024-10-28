CFCArts Will Perform An UpBeat! Spooktacular

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Central Florida Community Arts' UpBeat! Theatre Troupe for An UpBeat! Spooktacular and go behind the scenes of a classic holiday TV spectacular with a spooky twist! The ensemble has opened the set of their Halloween-inspired variety show—where skeletons, witches, and ghosts are rehearsing for their big holiday debut—to the public.

Journey through a series of spine-tingling scenes, each offering unique thrills with performances that blend dance, theatre, sign language, and more. Witness firsthand the creativity, passion, and dedication of the performers as they showcase their skills and deliver a night filled with chills, joy, and a sense of accomplishment that both actors and their families can be proud of.

Enjoy familiar characters brought to life with humorous twists, including Glinda from The Wizard of Oz, Mavis from Hotel Transylvania, Lurch from The Addams Family, and villainous personas like Scar, Tamatoa, Queen of Hearts, and Maleficent. With mind-bending moments like Thriller Michael Jackson and Smooth Criminal Michael Jackson on the same stage, plus beloved cryptids like Nessie, don't miss out on this extraordinary showcase of spooky fun!

CFCArts' UpBeat! Theatre Troupe is a performance group for youth and young adult exceptional learners. UpBeat! produces multiple performances each year, including both plays and musicals. The program is open to actors with autism, Down syndrome, and other exceptionalities.

