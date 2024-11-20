Ballet Palm Beach Welcomes Anka K. Palitz to the Board of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Longtime supporter of Ballet Palm Beach Anka K. Palitz has been appointed to the professional ballet company's board of directors.

“We are honored to have an extraordinary visionary like Ms. Palitz taking an active leadership role with our Company,” says Smith. “Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to increase the impact we have as Palm Beach County's professional ballet company,” says Smith.

Palm Beach cultural patron Anka K. Palitz has been a generous and tireless supporter of ballet and ballet dancers for decades, both during and after their dance careers. After a successful life in the fashion and cosmetics industry, where she held executive positions at Revlon and was later CEO and owner of Decart Designs, Mrs. Palitz has dedicated her life to helping dance companies and professional dancers. A Board member of American Ballet Theatre for more than 30 years, she also helped to formulate and served as a Board Member of Career Transition For Dancers (CTFD). As a program of The Fund, CTFD continues to enable dancers to define career possibilities and hone the skills necessary to excel in a variety of disciplines, thus supporting them in developing rewarding post-performance careers. Mrs. Palitz also serves as National Ambassador Vice-Chair of The Actors Fund. Starting in 2020, Mrs. Palitz started Anka's Fund for Dancers, which directly supports Ballet Palm Beach's dancers' salaries.

