BWW Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Osceola Arts

One of the brilliant things about musical theatre is it can take many forms. From splashy fun to deep and insightful, musicals can be as varied as any other narrative medium and can often surprise you in their ability to strike an emotional chord that you weren't expecting. Such is the case with Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman's musical, THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY. With an emotional story (based on the best-selling Robert James Waller novel) and a haunting and gorgeous score, this is a musical that reaches inside, grabs hold of your heart, and pulls you along for a roller coaster ride of emotions. And Osceola Arts, in its current production of this lesser-known but beautiful piece, does a great job bringing this timeless tale to vivid life.

For those few people who aren't already familiar with the story of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (there are likely not many with 60 million copies of the book sold and countless viewers of the 1995 film), it is set in 1965 and revolves around an Italian woman, Francesca Johnson (Michelle Procopio), who marries an American GI, Bud (David Herzog) at the end of WWII and returns home with him to the cornfields of Winterset, Iowa. Over 18 years of marriage they build a farm and a family, including daughter Carolyn (Maddie Moore) and son, Michael (Jake Aboyoun). The musical begins with Bud, Carolyn and Michael all heading off to Indianapolis for the National 4-H fair to show Carolyn's prize steer, Stevie. Francesca opts to stay behind and plans to relax, sleep in and read while her family are gone. Those plans quickly change with the arrival of National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid (Dane Becker) who stops to ask for directions to one of the covered bridges he has come to town to photograph. Francesca is at first intrigued, then enthralled with Robert who awakens feelings in her she hasn't felt since she left Italy. Robert soon returns those feelings, leading to four days of passion and self-discovery for the two unlikely lovers. But with the pending return of Bud and the children, Francesca is faced with a choice she can't bear to make - flee with Robert and leave her life behind or stay in Iowa and lose the true love she has discovered in the photographer.

Marsha Norman's book for THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY does a great job compressing Robert James Waller's novel into two and a half full (but fulfilling) hours. But what makes this musical stand out is the deeply lyrical and hauntingly beautiful score by Jason Robert Brown. Those familiar with Mr. Brown's other works (such as SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD or PARADE) will recognize his signature style - leaning on bold harmonies, difficult and surprising melodies, and dialogue-type songs that express deep emotion. The score, as a whole, is fantastic, but there are a few standout numbers, including Robert's and Francesca's final numbers ("It All Fades Away" and "Always Better").

The ensemble of Osceola Arts' THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY is solid, with brief opportunities for many to shine, including Francesca's friend Marge (Tiffany Bishop) in her fantastic Act I number, "Get Closer" and Nicole Castro's boisterous delivery of the Act II opener, "State Road 21". But what makes this production truly shine are the performances by the two leads, Dane Becker as Robert and Michelle Procopio as Francesca. Mr. Becker's Robert is mysterious, yet relatable and he does a fabulous job delivering Jason Robert Brown's songs with soaring vocals that capture the character well. But Michelle Procopio, as Francesca is something to behold. I am not sure I can put into words how brilliant her performance is in this role. Ms. Procopio's vocals are practically perfect - with a soaring operatic delivery filled first with longing and pain and soon with passion and hope. Her character is so fully formed I found it hard to believe she wasn't actually a sad Italian war bride trapped in her Iowa life. And more than once I found myself with chills (and sometimes tears) listening to her sing.

Shana Burns' direction of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY is paced perfectly. It never drags, gradually revealing pieces of the story, inviting the audience into the life (and love) of the characters on stage. She uses the stage very effectively, taking advantage of the two side stages for other locations in the story, allowing the mainstage to be all about Francesca and Robert. Speaking of the stage, Waylon Lemasters' set (he also serves as Tech Director and Sound Designer) utilizes nice touches like structural elements that mirror the inside of a covered bridge and effective projections of beautiful photography that add the right amount of context and color. Bradley Cronenewett's lighting design elevates the story with deep hues and strong touches. Matthew Carl-Allen's costumes evoke the period and location well. Finally, Music Director Christopher Burns brings Jason Robert Brown's score to brilliant life through the talents of the cast, supported by a strong eight-piece band.

Overall, Osceola Arts' production of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY is a well-produced and fantastic piece of musical theatre finely crafted by a top-notch creative team and performed by an extremely talented cast. It is passionate, beautiful and will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. And since it is not a musical that gets produced often, you don't want to miss out on experiencing this story on the Osceola Arts stage.

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, presented by Osceola Arts, runs through March 27th. Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, students, and group rates available. Performances are at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos provided by Osceola Arts and feature the cast of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY.